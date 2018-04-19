Troopers Find 1,800 LBs Of Marijuana

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have seized more than 1,850 pounds of marijuana and other drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 81 in Fillmore County.

The traffic stop occurred Wednesday, April 18, at approximately 5:50 p.m. when a trooper observed a 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van driving on the shoulder at mile marker 36 near Geneva. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the van.

Troopers then searched the van and located 1,853 pounds of marijuana, 8,779 doses of hash oil vape pens, and 46 pounds of loose hash wax. The street value of the drugs is estimated at more than $5 million.

The driver, Michael Cardis, 39, of Arvada, Colorado, was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of more than one pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, and no Drug Tax stamp. Cardis was lodged in Fillmore County Jail.