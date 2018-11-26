Troopers find 170 pounds of marijuana in I-80 traffic stop

OMAHA — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people and seized 170 pounds of marijuana and other THC products during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Omaha.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound 2008 Toyota van driving with a registration violation near mile marker 449 on I-80. During the traffic stop, an Omaha Police Department K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 170 pounds of marijuana, 2.5 pounds of THC shatter, and more than 3,000 THC vape pens. The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $500,000.

The driver, Timothy Pardon, 50, and passenger, Crystal Pardon, 35, both of Trail, Oregon, were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. Both were lodged in Douglas County Corrections.

There were two children in the vehicle who were placed in protective custody.