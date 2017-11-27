Troopers Complete Husker Football Special Enforcement

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have completed special enforcement operations surrounding the Nebraska football home schedule.

Troopers have been on the road and in the NSP helicopter throughout the football season to assist in traffic operations both before and after games at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The effort is designed to ease traffic congestion and reduce the potential for serious injury or fatality crashes.

During the final four home games of the season, Troopers removed one driver from the road for Driving Under the Influence and issued citations for Speeding (29), Open Container (2), and No Seat Belt (3). Troopers also assisted two motorists in need of help.

“We’d like to thank drivers for their patience on the road throughout the Husker football season,” said Captain Lance Rogers, Commander of Troop H – Lincoln. “We encourage drivers to continue practicing safe driving techniques, always buckle-up, and never drive distracted or impaired.”

The special enforcement was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $4,380 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO).