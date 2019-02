Troopers assist hundreds of stranded motorists

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) closed Interstate 80 on Saturday due to numerous crashes and white out conditions in the eastern half of the state. I-80 was closed between mile marker 312, near Grand Island, and mile marker 439, near Gretna.



Troopers responded to numerous crashes, including large crashes at mile markers 329, 355, and 409 on Interstate 80. Some of those crashes involve injuries, but the extent of those injuries is not immediately clear.

The first large crash occurred near mile marker 355, east of York, involving an estimated 30 vehicles, including at least 15 semis. The crash occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m Saturday. More than 100 vehicles became stranded behind that crash.

At approximately 3:10 p.m. a crash occurred at mile marker 329, near Aurora. That crash involved approximately 15 vehicles, including 10 semis. At least 50 vehicles became stranded behind that crash and have since been escorted off of I-80.

There were an estimated 25 vehicles involved in the crash at mile marker 409, near Waverly. About 15 of those vehicles were semis. The crash occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. No significant injuries have been reported in that crash.