Troopers arrest two, seize 50 LBs of marijuana in western Nebraska traffic stop

SCOTTSBLUFF — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two men and seized 50 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kimball.



At approximately 1:30 p.m. MT Sunday, December 16, a trooper observed an eastbound 2018 Ford EcoSport speeding near mile marker 18 on I-80. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected criminal activity and conducted a search of the vehicle.

During the search, troopers found 50 pounds of marijuana in heat-sealed bags concealed in luggage in the rear of the vehicle.

The driver, Jasmon Watson, 34, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Marzett Davis, 31, of Sacramento, California, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Both men were lodged in Kimball County Jail.