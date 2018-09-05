Troopers Arrest 43 Impaired Drivers in Special DUI Enforcement

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol took 43 impaired drivers off the road during the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The enforcement, which ran from August 17 through September 3, was focused on reducing the potential for serious injury or fatal crashes that result from impaired driving. NSP’s efforts included saturation patrols, DUI checkpoints and regular enforcement.

Troopers arrested 41 drivers for driving under the influence and two motorcycle riders for driving under the influence. In addition to those arrests, troopers issued citations for speeding (1,405), driving under suspension (75), no proof of insurance (56), minor in possession (15), open container (30), no seat belt (68), and improper child safety restraint (22).

“This effort marks the end of our annual ‘100 Days of Summer’ initiative to coincide with the summer driver season,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers take pride in keeping Nebraska roads safe by enforcing impaired driving laws, but we’d also like to thank the members of the public who report suspected drunk driving.”

The NSP Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day at *55 on any cell phone. The public can call if they need help or would like to report dangerous driving.

Troopers also made arrests for reckless driving (9) and possession of drugs (79), apprehended 24 fugitives, recovered two stolen vehicles, and assisted 593 motorists in need of assistance.

This effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $26,795 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.