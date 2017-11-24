Trooper Says Driver Who Struck Man Was Distracted By Text 

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver who was reading a text message when her car fatally struck a pedestrian has been charged with vehicular homicide in south-central Nebraska.

24-year-old Cattarina Stock, of Belmont, also is charged with reckless driving, violating a law governing wireless communication devices and failure to yield to a pedestrian. A public phone listing for Stock couldn’t be found. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

Authorities say 86-year-old Holdrege resident Aldon Thieszen was crossing a Holdrege street June 28 when he was stuck by Stock’s car. A Nebraska trooper says in an arrest warrant affidavit that Stock failed to keep an eye out for pedestrians and was distracted by one of a series of texts she’d been exchanging.