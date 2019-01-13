Trooper injured in crash, NSP urges caution on roadways

LINCOLN — As the snow began to fall last night, a Nebraska State Trooper was injured during a two vehicle crash late Friday evening on Interstate 80 in Lincoln.



At approximately 10:30 p.m., the trooper had just finished responding to another crash near mile marker 399 on westbound I-80. The trooper was then traveling in the westbound lanes when a vehicle behind him lost control, spun out, and collided with the rear of the trooper’s cruiser. The collision then forced the cruiser into a concrete barrier.

The trooper was transported by another trooper to Bryan Medical Center – Bryan West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been treated and released. The other driver was not seriously injured. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conducted the crash investigation and issued a citation to the other driver involved. The trooper’s unit was totaled in the crash.

With this incident, NSP issues a reminder to all drivers to never drive faster than conditions allow. Several inches of snow have already fallen in parts of southeast Nebraska with more expected throughout Saturday. Other areas of Nebraska have also received precipitation that may impact driving conditions on Nebraska roads.

As the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of southeast Nebraska, NSP urges drivers to practice safe winter driving by maintaining safe speeds, increasing following distance, keeping attention on the road and away from distractions, and always wearing a seat belt.

Troopers have responded to dozens of weather-related incidents overnight and this morning. Crews with the Nebraska Department of Transportation are also out in force working to plow snow and improve driving conditions. Anyone planning to travel today should check Nebraska 511 for the latest driving conditions. Motorists in need of assistance can reach the NSP Highway Helpline by calling *55 from any cell phone.