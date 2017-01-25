Trio of top-5 teams upset in college basketball, Roethlisberger to retire?

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

It was a night of upsets in men’s college basketball as three of the nation’s top four teams went down to defeat.

Katin Reinhardt nailed two free throws with 11.6 seconds remaining to send Marquette past top-ranked Villanova, 74-72. The Golden Eagles stormed back from a 17-point deficit and celebrated after Jalen Brunson missed a layup at the buzzer. Reinhardt scored the game’s final five points and finished with 19 as Marquette dropped the Wildcats to 19-2 overall and 7-2 in Big East play.

Esa Ahmad snapped out of his shooting slump with a career-high 27 points as 18th-ranked West Virginia handled No. 2 Kansas, 85-69. Ahmad had been held under 10 points for four straight games before scoring the Mountaineers’ first eight points and finishing 10-for-17 from the field. He also started and finished a 12-1 run with baskets after WVU blew a double-digit lead in the second half for the third consecutive game. Josh Jackson matched a season high with 22 points for the Jayhawks, who ended an 18-game winning streak with their fourth straight loss in Morgantown.

Fourth-ranked Kentucky had won seven in a row before Robert Hubbs III delivered 25 points for Tennessee in an 82-80 win against the visiting Wildcats. Admiral Schofield contributed 15 points to help the Vols beat Kentucky at Knoxville for the second straight year. Malik Monk had 25 points for the Wildcats, who dropped to 17-3.

Virginia earned its 10th straight win over Notre Dame as London Perrantes scored 22 points to carry the 12th-ranked Cavaliers past the No. 14 Irish, 71-54 at South Bend. Isaiah Wilkins finished with 13 points and nine rebounds as the Cavs improved to 16-3.

No. 13 Louisville crushed Pittsburgh, 106-51, behind Donovan Mitchell’s career-high 29 points. Anas Mahmoud added 14 points on 7 of 7 shooting as the Cardinals rebounded from a tough loss at Florida State and dealt the Panthers the second-worst loss in the program’s 111-year history.

Wisconsin had an easy time with Penn State as Bronson Koenig hit for 20 points to lead the Badgers’ 82-55 rout at Madison. Vitto Brown finished with 16 points, while Ethan Happ accounted for 14 and eight boards to help Wisconsin keep its share of the Big Ten lead at 6-1.

Caleb Swanigan contributed 25 points and 17 rebounds to lead No. 20 Purdue’s 84-73 win at Michigan State. The Spartans dropped their third in a row despite Miles Bridges, who set the school’s freshman scoring record with 33 points.

Maryland owns a share of the Big Ten lead at 6-1 after Melo Trimble scored 17 points to send the 22nd-rated Terrapins past Rutgers, 67-55. Freshman Kevin Huerter added 11 points as the Terps kept the Scarlet Knights winless in conference road games since joining the Big Ten in 2014.

No. 23 South Carolina hammered Auburn, 98-69 as Duane Notice tied career highs with six 3-pointers and 29 points. Sindarius Thornwell finished with 22 points and five 3-pointers to help the Gamecocks improve to 6-1 in the SEC.

NBA

The San Antonio Spurs were able to win a matchup of division leaders despite playing without three of their stars. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points and the Spurs earned their fifth consecutive win by nipping the Raptors, 108-106. Patty Mills added 18 points off the bench for San Antonio, which was without Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol. The Spurs own the NBA’s second-best record at 36-9 and are a league-best 20-4 on the road. The game featured eight lead changes in the fourth quarter before the Raptors absorbed their fourth straight loss, their longest skid since March of 2015. Kyle Lowry had 30 points and reserve Terrence Ross added 21 for the Raptors, who still lead the Atlantic Division by 1 ½ games over Boston.

Also in the NBA:

Jameer Nelson scored seven of his 17 points in the last four minutes to keep the Denver Nuggets on top in a 103-93 win over Utah. Nikola Jokic had 23 points and 11 rebounds in the Nuggets’ fifth win in seven games.

Playing without teammate Joel Embiid, Nerlens Noel scored 19 points and Richaun Holmes had 18 as Philadelphia downed the Los Angeles Clippers, 121-110. The Sixers erased a 19-point deficit and ruined the return of L.A. forward Blake Griffin, who scored 12 points on 3-for-11 shooting in his first game since undergoing knee surgery last month.

Washington ran its home winning streak to 14 games as Bradley Beal provided 13 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter of a 123-108 verdict over Boston. John Wall finished with 27 points and Markieff Morris added 19 and 11 rebounds in helping the Wizards deal the Celtics their third consecutive loss.

Dwyane Wade was good for 21 points and Jimmy Butler scored 20 in Chicago’s 100-92 win at Orlando. Doug McDermott led all Bulls reserves with 12 points on four 3-pointers.

NFL

Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews says she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season, undergoing separate procedures in October and November. The 38-year-old sideline reporter and “Dancing with the Stars” co-host tells Sports Illustrated’s MMQB she underwent surgery on Oct. 11 and was back on the sidelines five days later, against the advice of her doctor. Andrews says she underwent a second procedure Nov. 1 and was told that radiation and chemotherapy would not be needed.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be dealing with a major void in their offense very soon. Two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is giving some thought to ending his career. He said during his weekly appearance on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh that he is going to take some time to evaluate whether he wants to keep playing. Roethlisberger turns 35 in March and has missed time in each of the last two seasons with knee issues. Coach Mike Tomlin says Roethlisberger has mentioned his possible retirement to the coaching staff at various points.