Trio of Huskers earn Big Ten preseason honors

Angelo Altavilla, Chad Luensmann and Luke Roskam each earned spots on the Big Ten Preseason Honors List, announced by the conference on Wednesday.

Altavilla, a senior infielder, has started 104 games over the last three years and looks to bounce back in 2019 after hitting .228 last season. In 2017, Altavilla batted .316 en route to third-team All-Big Ten honors and helped Nebraska capture the conference title.

Luensmann, a junior right-handed pitcher, will return to the mound in 2019 after missing the entire 2018 season following Tommy John surgery before the year. Luensmann enters this season with 21 career saves in 55 career appearances. As a freshman in 2016, he earned Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Year honors after posting 13 saves. In 2017, Luensmann tallied eight saves to help NU win the Big Ten title.

Roskam, a junior catcher/infielder, started all 52 games last season, playing at third base, first base and as the catcher. He hit .269 and ranked in the top three on the team in most offensive statistical categories. In 2017, Roskam played in 42 games and earned Big Ten All-Freshman accolades in helping Nebraska to the Big Ten title and an NCAA Tournament berth.

The Big Ten also released its preseason coaches’ poll on Wednesday. Nebraska is picked to finish tied for sixth in the conference with Purdue. Reigning Big Ten regular-season and tournament champion Minnesota claimed the top spot in the preseason poll, while Michigan and Illinois round out the top three. Indiana is picked to finish fourth and Ohio State is tabbed fifth.