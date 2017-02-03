Trio of Eagles seeded #1 at RMAC wrestling championships Saturday

The Chadron State College wrestling team will be among the favorites Saturday when the second annual RMAC Tournament takes place at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

The Eagles are undefeated in six duals against RMAC foes this season, but coach Brett Hunter said dual success doesn’t always translate into tournament success.

“You have to have some horses to win a tournament,” the coach noted. “You need to get bonus points and put some wrestlers in the finals. It will probably be close, no matter which team comes out on top.”

Cal Baptist won last year’s inaugural tournament with 133.5 points. Western State was the runner-up with 10 fewer points and Colorado Mesa was third with 105.5. The Eagles were sixth with 68.5 points, just 1.5 points out of fourth place.

Three Eagles— Taylor Summers at 133 pounds, Chance Helmick at 174 and Cooper Cogdill at heavyweight—will be seeded No. 1 at their weights. Both Summers and Helmick were runners-up at last year’s tourney.

Helmick has won nine consecutive matches and 16 of his last 17 while raising his record to 23-4. Summers has won 11 of his last 12 matches and is 20-4 for the season, giving him an 86-32 career record.

Cogdill, who has won the final match in each of the Eagles’ six dual victories against conference teams, has a 20-7 season record.