Trio of doubleheaders open season Thursday, Bayard Tournament starts Friday

High School Basketball – Thursday & Friday Schedule

Thursday

  • Sioux County at Crawford – G/B
  • South Platte at Arthur County G/B
  • Sutherland at Mullen G/B

 

Friday

  • Creek Valley at Hyannis G/B
  • Hay Springs at Cody-Kilgore G/B
  • Hemingford at Gordon/Rushville G/B
  • Lexington at Ogallala G/B
  • Minatare at South Platte G/B
  • Mullen at Anselmo-Merna G/B

Bayard Tournament

  • Bridgeport vs Leyton G – 2:30
  • Bridgeport vs Leyton B – 4:00
  • Bayard vs Crawford G – 5:30
  • Bayard vs Crawford B – 7:00

