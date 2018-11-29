Trio of doubleheaders open season Thursday, Bayard Tournament starts Friday

High School Basketball – Thursday & Friday Schedule
Thursday
- Sioux County at Crawford – G/B
- South Platte at Arthur County G/B
- Sutherland at Mullen G/B
Friday
- Creek Valley at Hyannis G/B
- Hay Springs at Cody-Kilgore G/B
- Hemingford at Gordon/Rushville G/B
- Lexington at Ogallala G/B
- Minatare at South Platte G/B
- Mullen at Anselmo-Merna G/B
Bayard Tournament
- Bridgeport vs Leyton G – 2:30
- Bridgeport vs Leyton B – 4:00
- Bayard vs Crawford G – 5:30
- Bayard vs Crawford B – 7:00
