Trio of Chadron State Wrestlers Earn First Team All-RMAC Honors

Three Chadron State College wrestlers were named First Team All-RMAC Wednesday, after a vote of the league’s nine head coaches. All three were the champions in their respective brackets at the RMAC Championships earlier in February.

Taylor Summers received First Team all-conference at 133 pounds following a regular season in which he won 23 matches and lost only five. He led the Eagles in reversals scored, as well as two-point nearfalls scored. Summers also paced the team in major decisions and technical falls, with 13 of his 23 wins coming by eight points or more. Among the Eagles’ starters, he allowed the fewest takedowns all season, with seven.

At 174 pounds, Chance Helmick led CSC in both pins and overall wins, going 26-3 for the team’s best record, with half of his wins by fall. He led the Eagles with 31 total nearfalls totaling a whopping 108 back points, while allowing only 12. He is currently ranked by the NCAA as the most dominant wrestler in Division II at his weight class, and the ninth most dominant overall, with an average of 4.18 team points per match.

Cooper Cogdill ‘s sophomore season at 285 pounds saw him leap from 5th in the RMAC to going undefeated throughout the regular season against league opponents and also unblemished in the conference tournament. Regularly giving up 20 or more pounds to his opponents, the Chadron native amassed the second-highest win total on the team, and tied for the fewest nearfall points allowed, with four. He was pinned only once all season despite wrestling more matches than anyone else on the team.

California Baptist’s 197-pounder Jake Waste was named the RMAC Wrestler of the Year. Colorado Mesa’s 157-pound Payton Tawater is the Freshman of the Year. CSU-Pueblo head coach Dax Charles received Coach of the Year honors after leading the ThunderWolves to their first conference title since 2001.