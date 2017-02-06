Trio of Chadron State wrestlers are RMAC Champions!

All three of Chadron State College’s top-seeded wrestlers lived up to their advance billings Saturday by winning their weight classes at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships in Colorado Springs.

The Eagles’ champs are senior Taylor Summers of Plymouth, Neb., at 133 pounds, junior Chance Helmick of Beatrice, Neb., at 174 and sophomore Cooper Cogdill of Chadron at heavyweight. Each won all three of his matches.

Two Chadron State freshmen placed third in their weight classes. They are Sean Glasgow of Newark, N.J., at 149 pounds and Matt Kindler of David City, Neb., at 197. In addition sophomore Luke Zieger of Glasgow, Mont., finished fifth at 149.

The Eagles were fifth in the team standings with 86.5 points, 18 more points more than they accumulated last year when they placed sixth.

Colorado State-Pueblo was the team champion with 116.5 points, followed by defending champion Cal Baptist with 100.5, Western State 90, Colorado Mesa 88 and the Eagles. There were nine schools in the tourney.

Of Chadron State’s three champions, Summers had the biggest challenge. After winning a 13-2 major decision in his first match, he had to go into sudden victory to edge Nathan Cervantez of San Francisco State 2-1 in the semifinals. Summers, who is now 23-4 this season with a No. 6 national ranking, then won the 133-pound title with a 6-3 victory over No. 7 Martin Ramirez of Adams State.

Ramirez decisioned Summers 10-4 in the 133-pound finals at last year’s RMAC Championships.

Helmick’s stiffest challenge also was in the semifinals. He pinned his first foe in 59 seconds before slipping past Kyle Bateman of Colorado State-Pueblo 7-5 in the semis. Now 26-3 on the year, the seventh-ranked Helmick then defeated No. 9 Brandon Supernaw of Western State by a 13-4 major decision for the 174-pound crown.

Cogdill opened the tournament with a 12-0 major decision, bested Tuli Laulu of Adams State 3-0 in the semis and defeated Paul Head of Cal Baptist 6-2 in the heavyweight title match. The Eagles’ heavyweight is 23-7 for the season with a regional ranking of fifth. Head is currently the sixth-ranked wrestler in the West region.

Both Glasgow and Kindler finished third in their weight classes the hard way. Each lost his first match, then won three in a row to claim the bronze medals.

Both defeated San Francisco State Gators in the bouts to decide third and fourth places. Glasgow was a 13-3 major decision winner over Dylan Furtado and Kindler blanked Johnathon Costa 6-0.

Glasgow’s record is 20-6 and Kindler’s is 17-11.

Zeiger, who was injured and couldn’t compete until mid-January, went 3-2 at the conference tourney. He earned a 21-second fall in his opener against Adams State’s Joshua Salas, and also pinned Seth Rich of Western State in the match to decide fifth place. Zieger has a 6-4 record.