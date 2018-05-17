Trio of Chadron State athletes competing at NCAA Track-&-Field National Championships

Three Chadron State College track and field athletes will make a return trip to the national stage later this month, as they have been accepted into the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships, to be held at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 24-26.

Redshirt freshman Isaac Grimes , of Rancho Verde, California, will attend the meet for long jump. Grimes’s season-long mark of 7.77 meters (25-06), set in April in Golden, Colorado, still stands as the No. 3 mark in Division II. He also put up a qualifying mark in the triple jump at the same meet, earning RMAC gold in both events. However, he was bumped down to 25th in the national rankings since then. Grimes returns after earning All-America honors with a sixth place showing at indoor nationals in March.

Two Eagle women qualified in the hammer throw.

Senior Ashlyn Hanson earned her season-best toss of 55.39 meters (181-09) in March at Spearfish, South Dakota. Her mark withstood the season as the 21st best in the nation.

Sophomore Ashton Hallsted , of Casper, Wyoming, finished No. 17 in Division II hammer throw with a heave of 55.99 meters (183-08) in Seward, Nebraska last Friday. She also maintained a high enough ranking in the discus throw, after sailing the disc 47.99 meters (157-05) in Canyon Texas, a little over a month ago. She will enter nationals ranked 22nd in that event.

Both Eagle women who will be competing are also making repeat appearances. Hanson is going to her third straight national meet, after finishing 13th at both the 2017 outdoor championships, in hammer throw, and the 2018 indoor competition, in the weight throw. Hallsted also competed for hammer at this year’s indoor meet, taking Second Team All-America at 11th place.

The men’s long jump is at 12:30 p.m. MT, on Thursday, May 24, followed closely by the women’s hammer throw at 1 p.m. The meet runs through the afternoon of Saturday, May 26, when the women’s discus throw will be contested at 2 p.m. MT.