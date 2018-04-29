Tribe, County Target Drug Companies Over Opioid Painkillers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska and Knox County have sued more than two dozen drug manufacturers and distributors of opioid painkillers.

Their attorney, Dave Domina, told the Lincoln Journal Star the companies misled medical professionals and misrepresented the dangers and addictive risks of their drugs.

He says the costs associated with addictions have dramatically increased the costs of government operations for the Ponca Tribe and Knox County and says their budgetary and other resources can’t handle the rapidly growing problem.

More than 400 cities and counties across the country have sued drugmakers and distributors for costs associated with the addiction crisis. And last month a U.S. Senate committee was told that Native Americans and Alaska Natives saw a fivefold increase in overdose deaths between 1999 and 2015.