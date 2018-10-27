Tribal Casino Set To Open Nov. 1 On Nebraska-Iowa Border

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Native American tribe plans to open a casino on the Iowa-Nebraska border next week, despite a pending legal challenge from both states.

The Prairie Flower casino in Carter Lake will open at noon on Nov. 1. The Ponca Tribe announced the opening in a press release Thursday.

The project’s first phase will include 9,500 square feet of space, 200 slot-style games and a full-service bar and snack bar.

Officials from Iowa state government and Council Bluffs are suing federal officials who approved the project in an effort to stop the casino, which would compete with state-licensed casinos in Council Bluffs.

Nebraska joined the lawsuit because Carter Lake directly borders the state. Nebraska’s constitution bans casino gambling.