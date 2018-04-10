Trial Set For Western NE Administrator Accused Of Assaulting Student

OSHKOSH, Neb. (AP) — A trial has been scheduled for a western Nebraska school administrator accused of assaulting a student.

Court records say 61-year-old Paula Sissel has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault. Her trial is set to begin June 20 in Garden County Court in Oshkosh.

Nebraska State Patrol Sgt. Brian Eads has said it’s his understanding the assault occurred Nov. 13, when Sissel was attempting some corrective action with the student.

Sissel is the superintendent of the Garden County Schools district.