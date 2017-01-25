Trial Set for Officer Charged in Traffic Stop Shooting

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Trial has been set for a Kearney police officer charged in the shooting of a man after a traffic stop.

A Buffalo County district judge set April 3 as the trial date 35-year-old Derek Payton.

Payton pleaded not guilty in September to second-degree assault, a felony, for the June 5 shooting of Jose Klich.

Payton is accused of shooting three times Klich, striking him once in the abdomen. An affidavit in support of Payton’s arrest warrant says Payton was not in the path of Klich’s car when he fired as Klich began to drive away from the scene. Klich survived the shooting.

If convicted, Payton faces up to 20 years in prison. He was placed on administrative leave after the shooting.