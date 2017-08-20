Trial Set For man In Deadly Western Nebraska Crash

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — Trial has been set for a truck driver charged a 2016 crash in western Nebraska that killed six people.

The trial for 54-year-old Tony Weekly Jr. of Baker, Florida, has been set for Dec. 12.

Weekly has pleaded not guilty in Keith County District Court to six counts of motor vehicle homicide for the July 31, 2016, crash near Brule.

Investigators say Weekly was distracted and didn’t slow down in an Interstate 80 construction zone, smashing into the back of a minivan carrying a Minnesota family of five. Jamison and Kathryne Pals and their three children, ages 3, 2 1/2 and 23 months, all died in the crash.

Another man injured in the crash, Terry Sullivan of Denver, died later.