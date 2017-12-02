Trial Set For Man Accused Of Stabbing To Death Neighbor 

MADISON, Neb. (AP) — A February trial has been scheduled for a man accused of stabbing to death a neighbor at a northeast Nebraska apartment complex.

Court records say 49-year-old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Madison County District Court in Madison. His trial is set to begin Feb. 12.

Castaneda-Morejon is accused of killing 39-year-old Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez at the Norfolk complex on Aug. 25.

Court records say Castaneda-Morejon told investigators he confronted Gomez about an inappropriate text message sent to Castaneda-Morejon’s girlfriend, suspecting the two were having a secret relationship. The records also say Castaneda-Morejon acknowledged stabbing Velazquez Gomez several times.