Trial Scheduled for Alliance Man Accused of Killing Brother

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A trial has been scheduled for an Alliance man accused of stabbing to death his brother in Scottsbluff.

At a pretrial meeting Wednesday, a judge set a starting date of Feb. 21 for the trial of 41-year-old William Reed. He’s accused of killing 42-year-old Christopher Reed on April 22 last year at Christopher’s home. William Reed has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon.

Court documents say William Reed twice told officers he’d stabbed his brother. Investigators say there was evidence of a fight in the several rooms in the home and outside. A knife found at the scene was seized as evidence. Officers think William Reed was under the influence of narcotics or alcohol at the time.