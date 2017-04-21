Treva Ilene Mercer, 87, died on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at the Hemingford Community Care Center.

She was born on November 3, 1929 in the family home near Guide Rock, Nebraska to Jesse Millard and Esther Elizabeth (Guy) Kirkpatrick. She moved with her family to Alliance in a railroad box car in February of 1930. Jesse purchased the family farm northeast of Alliance in March of 1930 where family members continue to farm.

She was united in marriage to James W. Daugherty in 1947 and to this union was born a son, James W. Daugherty Jr. She married Donald E. Mercer in 1967.

She began her career in education in 1946 after completing the necessary course work during that summer. She was a graduate of Scottsbluff College, 1957, with a two year degree. She received a Bachelor of Arts from Chadron State College in 1966. She earned a Master of Education Degree, 1970, a Master of Guidance and Counseling in 1974, and a Specialization in Educational Administration and Supervision in 1976, all from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. She taught in numerous rural districts in the Alliance area, was the elementary principal in Burwell, Nebraska, was the elementary and secondary principal and the high school guidance counselor in Red Cloud, Nebraska. After 42 years in education she retired in 1988. She continued farming with her husband Don, until her death. She also completed more than 10 years of employment at the Alliance Safeway grocery store. She enjoyed numerous crafts, sewing, gardening, bird watching and tending to her cats and her faithful dog, Tippy, and her cattle.

She is survived by her husband Donald E. Mercer and her son, James W. Daugherty, Jr and his wife, Paula of Overland Park, Kansas, and a step son Howard L. Mercer and wife, Roxane of Phoenix, Arizona. She is also survived by a sister, Selma Vasa and numerous nieces and nephews.

Treva was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Daryl and Glade Kirkpatrick, and sisters Guyla Thomas and Cleora Schwaderer and one step son David Mercer.

Graveside services will be Monday, April 24 at 2:00 p.m. at the Alliance Cemetery with Jeanie Sedivy officiating.

Memorials may be given to United Methodist Church, 704 Box Butte Avenue, Alliance, NE 69301.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.