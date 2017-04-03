Trennepohl Resigns As AHS Boys Basketball Coach

Alliance High School Boys Head Basketball Coach Roger Trennepohl has resigned after 4 seasons leading the Bulldog Boys program. In a letter to AHS Superintendent Dr. Troy Unzicker, Trennepohl said it was a very difficult and emotional decision, but due to health issues, he felt it was the right decision for himself and his family. In his resignation letter to Dr. Unzicker, Coach Trennepohl wrote…..”I have enjoyed every minute I have spent with these four years of players. There has not been a day in the gym, locker room and/or on a bus, I haven’t enjoyed and now will cherish for a lifetime. We “Bulldogs’ truly have the best kids in the world. Four years ago all of my players made a commitment to make Alliance Bulldog Basketball something the community could come out and enjoy watching..and I believe these boys did that…and these boys decided to take that to another level by blessing us with a trip and win at the State Basketball Tournament”……”it is time to focus on my health and my family for now. ”

Alliance just completed one of the most successful seasons in school history. The Bulldogs finished 20-6 and made their first trip to the Boys State Tournament since 2008. The Bulldogs won their opening game 65-60 over Platteview, before losing to eventual State Champion Gretna in the semi-finals. Alliance was ranked 4th by the Lincoln Journal/Star and 9th by the Omaha World Herald in the Class B, end of the season rankings. In 4 seasons as Head Coach, Trennepohl had a record of 50-42. The Bulldogs were the District B-6 Runner up in 2015 and earned a Wild Card berth in the State Tournament in 2017. Trennepohl will continue as a Teacher at Alliance Middle School.