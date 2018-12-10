Treatment Ordered For Woman Accused Of Attempted Murder

KIMBALL, Neb. (AP) — The scheduling of a trial for a woman accused of trying to kill her mother at a Nebraska Panhandle motel has been postponed while she undergoes psychiatric treatment.

Kimball County District Court records say 37-year-old Shirrin Sharifpour, of Kimball, last week was found incompetent to stand trial. A judge ordered her sent to the state psychiatric hospital in Lincoln for treatment and scheduled a Feb. 5 hearing to check her progress.

Sharifpour is charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault and one of evidence tampering. The woman’s mother told police her daughter shot her in the back of the head and face at the motel on Oct. 3. Police recovered a BB revolver.