Chadron Traffic Stop Results In Four Felony Drug Arrests

According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “On Thursday March 23, 2017 at approximately 11:50PM, the Chadron Police Department conducted a stop of a vehicle for an expired in-transit license plate. Officer Newton contacted the vehicle and could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and alcoholic beverages. Officers interviewed four occupants of the vehicle and information was obtained that led police to serve multiple search warrants in Chadron; 946 Main Street #6 and 372 Royal Court. Officers found suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, marijuana grinders, marijuana and methamphetamine pipes, plastic baggies, digital scales and drug paraphernalia were seized at both locations. ”

Lordino says, “Officers arrested Isaac M. Brodrick age 18, Tristan J. King age 19 and Dillon J. McGannon age 21 for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) a Class IV Felony, Possession of marijuana (infraction) and possession of drug paraphernalia (infraction). Officers also arrested Logan D. Gimeson age 19 for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) a Class IV Felony, possession of marijuana (infraction), possession of drug paraphernalia (infraction) and minor in possession of alcohol (Class III Misdemeanor). The Chadron Police Department is currently trying to locate a (5th) fifth suspect related to a felony possession of a controlled substance found at one of the two residences that were searched pursuant to a search warrant.”

All arrestees were transported to the Dawes County Jail where they are currently being held. Bond is pending.