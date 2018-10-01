Trade Deal Draws Praise From Nebraska Agricultural Group

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s new North American trade deal with Canada and Mexico is drawing praise from a Nebraska agricultural group.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau hailed the deal Monday as a win for Nebraska farmers and ranchers and an important step in eliminating trade-related uncertainty in agricultural markets.

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson says Mexico and Canada are Nebraska’s two largest customers for agricultural goods.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says the importance of the deal hailed by President Donald Trump “cannot be overstated.”

Trump vowed to sign the deal by late November, but it still needs to be ratified by Congress.