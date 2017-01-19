Track Fund Receives Donation From Moller Family

From Left: Track Committee Member Michelle Robinson, APS Supt. Dr. Troy Unzicker, Tinka and Scott Moller, Track Committee Member Rick Ridenour.

The Alliance “Save the Track” Committee has received a $4,000 donation from Scott, Tinka, Taylor, Jordan and Lauren Moller. The Moller Family presented the check to Alliance Public School Superintendent Dr. Troy Unzicker and members of the Track Committee on Thursday at the JM and Associates PC office. With this donation the track fund now stands at $261,782.30. The Committee also has approximately $20,000 in donations pledged at this time. This puts fundraising at just about half of the goal of $600,000 to build a new track at Bulldog Stadium. Dr. Unzicker says several grants have been applied for and other fundraisers are being organized. The “chuck-a-duck” fundraiser will continue at home basketball games for the remainder of the season. A Geo-Technical and Topographical Study of the ground under the existing track has been completed. Once the fundraising goal is reached the Design and Construction phase will begin. Anyone wishing to make a donation may contact Dr. Unzicker at (308)-762-5475.

Various donation levels are available including Naming Rights for the Track or Alliance Invitational along with naming rights for the Running Lanes, Throwing Rings, Runways and Jump Pits. Gold, Silver and Bronze Level donors of $1000 to $10,000 will be recognized on a monument plaque at the Track entrance and will receive an engraved name plate on the monument wall. White and Blue level Donors of $250 to $500 will be recognized on the Track Map on the monument wall.