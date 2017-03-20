Track-&-Field: Chadron State’s Mel Herl Sets New Weight Throw Record

Chadron State College senior track and field thrower Mel Herl , fresh off an two-time All-America performance and shot put national title at the NCAA Division II indoor championship meet, got off to a fast start in the outdoor track and field season on Friday afternoon at the Jerry Quiller Classic at the University of Colorado.

Herl landed a throw of 58.58 meters (192′ 2.5″) to win the hammer throw competition over competitors from Colorado, Northern State, and South Dakota Mines, and in the process, set a new school record in the event.

The first attempt by Herl sailed 57.76 meters (189′ 6″) to break the old record of 57.63 (189′ 1″) set by Jessica Horsley in 2011. Her next attempt, which won the meet, topped Horsley’s former best mark by more than three feet.

CSC track and field’s team campaign gets underway at the Black Hills State Yellow Jacket Spring Open on Saturday, March 25.