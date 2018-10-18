Tourism: “Nebraska. It’s Not For Everyone.”

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s no longer nice in the state’s new tourism campaign.

The new sales pitch unveiled Wednesday by the Nebraska Tourism Commission at a Nebraska City conference has a self-deprecating bent: “Nebraska. It’s not for everyone.”

Commission marketing manager Jenn Gjerde says the slogan replaces the “Through My Eyes” campaign. A slogan that debuted in 2014 was: “Visit Nebraska. Visit nice.”

State tourism director John Ricks says Nebraska consistently ranks lowest in states tourists are likely to visit, so the state’s new marketing campaign needed to be different.

One of the new ads that will begin running in spring opens with a boy peering through oversized glasses into the camera. The background music is quirky.

Then comes a voice: “Nebraska is kind of like that odd kid. … Slightly peculiar maybe. But when you took the time to get to know him, turned out he was pretty interesting.”