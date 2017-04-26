Touring Singer-Songwriter, Andrew Wiscombe To Perform At Alliance Library Concert Series

The Alliance Public Library will begin hosting Rose Garden patio concerts on Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. featuring folk musician, Andrew Wiscombe. The singer-songwriter is currently sharing his music from Oklahoma to South Dakota during his “Highways through the Heartlands” tour.

Entertainment for the evening concert series is scheduled to be held on the Rose Garden patio at the Alliance Public Library located at 1750 Sweetwater Avenue every Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. through the end of June. Concerts will move indoors in case of inclement weather. Please bring lawn chairs. There concerts are free to the public and refreshments will be provided.