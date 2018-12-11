Tour de Nebraska Releases Route For 2019

The 32nd Tour de Nebraska announced its route for it’s annual bicycle ride scheduled for June 19-23, 2019. The bicycle tour will start and end in Sidney. Tour de Nebraska estimates 500 riders from 25 states will experience Nebraska from the seat of a bicycle. Nebraska charm will be on full display as the TDN riders head West to the Nebraska Panhandle for the first-time ever. Listed below is the schedule for the Tour.

Day 1: Sidney to Kimball – 38 miles

Day 2: Kimball to Gering – 44 miles

Day 3: Gering to Scottsbluff – 5, 30 or 77-100 miles

Day 4: Scottsbluff to Bridgeport – 51 miles

Day 5: Bridgeport to Sidney – 45 miles

This 5-day bicycle adventure totals about 243 miles. It will feature breathtaking views of Wildcat Hills into the North Platte Valley, Scotts Bluff National Monument, Courthouse and Jail Rocks. The historic Lincoln Highway will take you to the Potter Sundry. The points of interest along the way will include Legacy of the Plains Museum, Brown Sheep Company, Flyover Brewing Company and Five Rocks Amphitheater and much more!

To get more information or register for TDN, simply go totourdenebraska.com.