Tornado Warning In Box Butte And Dawes Counties

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Tornado Warning for... North central Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... South central Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... * Until 800 PM MDT * At 718 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Box Butte Campground, or 27 miles south of Chadron, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Box Butte and south central Dawes Counties, including the following locations: Marsland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!