WEATHER WARNINGS FOR NW PANHANDLE

...A TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DAWES AND NORTHEASTERN SIOUX COUNTIES...HAS EXPIRED

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOX BUTTE AND MORRILL COUNTIES... At 758 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Alliance to 13 miles south of Alliance Airport, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Alliance, Bridgeport, Alliance Airport, Northport, The Intersection Of Highway 385 And 92, Court House And Jail Rocks, Bridgeport State Recreation Area, Angora, Redington, The Intersection Of Highway 385 And L62, South Bayard Junction and Broadwater. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.