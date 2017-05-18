Tornado Touches Down Near Town Ravaged By 2014 Twister

PILGER, Neb. (AP) — A tornado has damaged a farmstead near a northeast Nebraska town that was ravaged nearly three years ago by a storm that killed two people.

Denis Oswald says he lives just a half mile from Pilger (PIHL-gur), which was struck in June 2014. He spotted a funnel cloud above his farm around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday as he was fueling a truck. After his wife, Julie, joined him outside, hail began falling and lawn furniture started to fly.

He says they took refuge in a nearby tin building and escaped harm as a machine shed was destroyed and a barn, cattle feeder and some trees were damaged.

The National Weather Service is sending a survey team Thursday to check on the tornado’s intensity.