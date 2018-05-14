Torch Run Route Changed

The public is invited to participate in the Scotts Bluff County Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics. Runner registration begins at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the Scotts Bluff National Monument parking lot. The registration fee is $15 and each runner receives a t-shirt. Non-runner t-shirts will be available at $12 for short sleeve and $20 for long sleeve. Runners and bicyclists leave the Monument at 5:30 and run to Legion Park in Gering.

The route is 2.3 miles. This is not a race and all participants will have to stay behind the torch. The event concludes with a picnic hosted by Runza, Special Olympics families and other local sponsors.

The Torch Run, like the Polar Plunge, calls attention to the efforts of Special Olympians and raises money for their events. The mission of Special Olympics Nebraska is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic–type sports for special children and adults, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.

The Scotts Bluff County Torch Run is just one of many local events that are held across the state. Hundreds of law enforcement officers are expected to participate in the LETR. The Nebraska Special Olympics State Games take place annually in Omaha. This year they begin on May 16th through the 19th. Approximately 100 local athletes are expected to attend.

Further information is available on the state Special Olympics site, www.sone.org, or by contacting any committee member.