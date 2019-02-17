Too many threes to overcome, BHSU tops Chadron State on senior night 85-57

Black Hills State made six three-pointers in the first quarter and five different players scored in double figures as they defeated Chadron State 85-57 Saturday night.

Three Eagle seniors, Mickenzie Brennan , Rebecca Stevenson and Savannah Weidauer were honored after the conclusion of the game.

“All of our seniors are great people with high character,” Raymer said. “It was an honor to coach them and I’m going to miss them.”

Chadron State led 10-9 in the first quarter before the Yellow Jackets made three straight three-pointers and took the lead, two being by Julia Seamans. Seamans finished with 11 points in the quarter.

Black Hills finished 25 of 60 from the field for 42 percent and made 12 of 28 shots from behind the arc for 43 percent.

CSC shot 22 of 56 for 39 percent and made 12 of its 18 free throws. The Yellow Jackets finished 23 of 31 from the charity stripe, for 74 percent.

The Eagles outrebounded Black Hills 39 to 35 but committed eight more turnovers with 24, which were turned into 38 Yellow Jacket points.

Three players scored in double-digits for Chadron State. Sophomores Taryn Foxen and Jessica Harvey led the team with 16 and 13 points respectively. Weidauer had a season high 12 points and Foxen led with seven rebounds.

Racquel Wientjes led Black Hills with 19 points, Seamans finished with 15, Morgan Ham scored 13 and Alyssia Martinez and Morgan Koepsell each had 11.

Chadron state falls to 4-21 on the year and 3-16 in the RMAC. The Yellow Jackets improve to 14-9 and 10-9 in the conference.

The Eagles return to action as they travel to Pueblo, Colorado, to face the Thunderwolves on Friday, February 22.