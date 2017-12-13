Tip Led To Traffic Stop, Drug Seizure 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say tip helped officers find a large stash of marijuana and methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

The stop happened Tuesday afternoon near Industrial Road and Superior Street. Police had received an anonymous call earlier in the day reporting that the car was carrying drugs in the area.

Officers reported a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car they stopped. A search turning up 73 pounds of marijuana and 5.5 grams of meth.

Police arrested two California men in the car on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.