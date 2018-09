THURSDAY SEPT. 27, 2018

COLLECTION BASKET OPEN…9-3…TODAY AND SATURDAY

YARD SALE…..F-6 MEADOWS….FRIDAY AND SAT…9-5 BOTH DAYS ..LOTS OF MISC ITEMS

FS…1975 CHEV VAN…FORMER AMBULANCE…$400….763-8968 OR SEE AT 919 EMERSON

HA…49TH TO SHELLY

GARAGE SALE….ALLIANCE STORAGE FACILITY….NORTH OF SUBWAY….UNIT 43….SATURDAY 8-1….HAVE SEVERAL LARGE ITEMS….WASHER/DRYER…DESK…FILE CABINET…REFRIG…OTHER MISC ITEMS

FS…COCA COLA DISC STYLE PHONE…NEW IN BOX…REDUCED TO $25…..BRONZE ANTLER STYLE CHANDLIER…REDUCED TO $35…..4-PEACE MAKER QUILTS…..MAKE OFFERS….2-ANTIQUE PLANTERS….$12 EACH…OR MAKE OFFERS…….ENGLAND COURSAIR COUCH…VERY NICE…LIKE NEW….308-458-7519

LF…SOMEONE TO HELP WITH YARD CLEAN UP IN HEMINGFORD….WILL PAY BY THE HOUR…CALL FOR INFO…. 487-3935

FS…TOMATOS….3 FOR $1….ALL VARITIES….760-0908

LF…GOOD WORKING ELECT. DRYER……FS…LARGE TURRURAIUM…$150…CALL KENDRA….762-2729

FS…VIAERO FLIP PHONE WITH CHARGER AND CARRYING CASE…$20…CALL 763-1388

LF…8″ X 8″ GLASS BLOCKS…NEED 6 OR SO….763-8348

FS…BROWN ROCKER/RECLINER…$100….WWII BOOKS…PAPERBACKS AND HARDCOVERS….762-5930

FS…GLASS AND METAL COMPUTER DESK WITH CHAIR…$50….KITCHEN TABLE AND 2 CHAIRS AND BENCH…$150……LIKE NEW MICROWAVE…$25…..COMPUTER/TV MONITOR…$10….GIVE AWAY A DRYER..WITHOUT PIGTAIL…..SEE AT 711 YELLOWSTONE….308-458-7410

HA….49TH TO DAVID AND SHELLY

FS…BEER STEINS…WILL SELL FOR LOW $…..308-458-7760