THURSDAY SEPT. 20, 2018

FOUND…PIECE OF EXERCISE EQUIPMENT…AT 3RD AND FLACK…CHECK ALLIANCE GARAGE SALE SITE FOR PHOTO…..762-4290

GARAGE SALE…AT ALLIANCE SECURITY STORAGE…BEHIND SUBWAY…FRIDAY…8:30 AM TIL 4 PM…8:30 AM TIL DONE…MOSTLY FURNITURE…HOUSEHOLD ITEMS….NO CLOTHES

FS…1975 CHEV. VAN–OLD AMBULANCE…RUNS GOOD…$400…CALL FOR INFO….SEE AT 919 EMERSON….763-8968

FS…OLDER CARD TABLE…….LARGE PICTURE….DRESSER…ALL GOOD CONDITION….760-4353

FS…VCR…WORKS GOOD…..2 BLACK AND METAL LEATHER CHAIRS…SEE AT 711 YELLOWSTONE….308-458-7410

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH FALL RUMMAGE SALE….8-5 FRIDAY…SAT 8-1….SATURDAY IS BAG DAY

FS…BROWN ROCKER/RECLINER…$100…..FS…MISC WWII BOOKS…$10….LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND……762-5930

LF…GOOD WORKING, ELECTRIC, KITCHEN STOVE….760-7126

FRIENDS OF PETS-CHADRON….HAS LOTS OF MISC ITEMS FOR SALE….ALSO LOOKING FOR ANYONE GOING TO RAPID CITY THIS WEEKEND…308-432-3883 LEAVE MSG

LF…GOOD WORKING ROTOTILLER…..308-631-1551

FS…1998 CHEV LUMINA…GOOD TIRES…BATTERY…..NEW WATER PUMP…..NEEDS MUFFLER WORK AND OIL CHANGE…$500…SEE AT 710 YELLOWSTONE….762-4723 AFTER 5 PM

FS…KING MATTRESS AND BOX SPRINGS…$100…..30+ BUDWEISER STEINS…MAKE OFFERS……LIKE NEW CAR BATTERY….$40…308-458-7760