THURSDAY MAY 3, 2018

FS…2006 CHRYS TOWN AND COUNTRY VAN….SLIGHT DAMAGE ON ONE DOOR…RUNS GOOD…$1000….308-778-7518

FS…3 BOXES OF MISC BASEBALL CARDS….COME LOOK AND MAKE OFFERS……FS…26″ GIRLS MOUNTAIN BIKE…WORKS GOOD…READY TO RIDE……..LF..ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND….SEE ITEMS AT 1012 PLATTE….CALL FOR INFO AT…..760-8470 OR 308-629-1143

LF…ITEMS FOR POST PLAYHOUSE…….LF…MEDIUM OR SMALL LADIES DRESS COATS…..MISC COSTUME JEWELRY…..LONG AND SHORT LADIES GLOVES…ANY COLOR……OLDER SMALL SUITCASES……DOME STYLE COVER FOR A SERVING PLATTER…..CALL 760-0588–DONNA….NEED BY THE START OF THE POST PLAY HOUSE SEASON

FS…CHAR BROIL INFRA RED BBQ GRILL WITHOUT BOTTLE…GOOD SHAPE…$100…..2- QUARTZ WORK LIGHTS WITH STANDS….$20 EACH……760-2763

AHS 1988 30TH REUNION….ALSO CLASS OF 93-98 GO TO WWW.AHSBULLDOGSALUMNI.COM TO REGISTER FOR TICKETTS…REUNION WILL BE DURING HERITAGE DAYS…WILL HAVE A DUNK TANK…SELLING TIME SLOTS FOR FOLKS TO SIT ON DUNK TANK PROCEEDS TO TRACK FUND….CALL FOR INFO ….760-2437

BEREAN CHURCH….PRISSCILLA SIMLCAST IS STILL AVAILABLE….MONDAY MAY 7…. 6-8 PM WILL SHOW THE FIRST SESSION….MAY 14..2ND SESSION….MAY 21 3RD SESSION….TUESDAYS STARTING MAY 8-15-22 WILL ALSO HAVE A SHOWING IN MORNINGS…$20 FOR ALL 3 SESSIONS… CALL THE CHURCH …..762-2250 OR LINDA AT 760-3616

GA….2- KIDS BIKES….OLDER, BUT COULD BE FIXED UP…CALL FOR INFO AT 760-6003