THURSDAY MAY 18, 2017



LOST…SMALL HAND PURSE…BLACK…CALL MARY…956-532-7710

LF…CHAIN LINK FENCE…NEED 30′-40’….760-0442

LF…PERSON WHO HAD THE SWING SET…PLEASE CALL…219-252-9128-IN ALLIANCE

FS…MULTI COLOR AREA RUG-LARGE SIZE……NICE DRESSER..50″ HIGH AND 19″ WIDE WITH 5 DRAWERS….NICE STADIUM SEAT…..LOST A SMALL WALLET/ PURSE….PLEASE CALL 760-4353

LF…PARTS FOR A YARDMAN MOWER…ESPECIALLY THE BODY…LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND…….629-7043

MOBILE FOOD PANTRY TONIGHT….PLEASE SOMEONE TO HELP CARRY ITEMS…SOME ITEMS ARE HEAVY….ANYONE WANTING TO VOLUNTEER PLEASE COME TO WOOLRICH BUILDING AROUND 4 PM…..5-7 PM TONIGHT

FS….STOCK TANK…4′ X 2′..170 GAL…$70 WITH INSULATION SECTIONS TO GO AROUND WITH A LID….FS…BALE FEEDER…3 SECTION…$100 OR $150 FOR BOTH…..NO MORE CALLS ON SWING SET….760-2332

HB…JJ SMITH

GA…ELECTRIC DRYER…NEEDS CORD….COME AND GET IT…760-1693

GA…GOOD WORKING VACUUM….OUTSIDE BY THE CARPORT AT 416 POTASH…COME AND GET IT

LF…COPY OF BOOK…”OLD JULES”..BY MARI SANDOZ…762-6425

HEARTLAND REAL ESTATE AND APPRAISAL…762-2474…604 FLACK AVE…WWW.HEARTRE.COM