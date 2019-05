THURSDAY MAY 16, 2019

GA…30 BAGS OF WILDFLOWER SEEDS….COME AND GET SOME….812 LARAMIE…LIMIT 2 PERSON

LF…SOMEONE TO MAKE A CONCRETE BIRD BATH….OR HAVE ONE TO SELL…762-1653

HOME ROBBERY OF MISC PAPER ITEMS….ANY INFO…CONTACT APD

LF…WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER….RIDING MOWER….ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND….WOULD TRADE LABOR FOR IT…..FS…27″ 10 SPEED BIKE…..CALL 760-8470

THANKS TO ALL WHO HELPED WITH HIGHLAND PARK SOFTBALL GAME

4-H GOAT WEIGH IN ..POSTPONED TO MAY 23…SAME TIME AS SWINE WEIGH IN

FS….MALE CHIHUAHUA….$200….760-6430…CAN SEND A PICTURE

STOLEN…RAMP FOR A TRAILER…ANY INFO….BRING BACK TO 720 BLACKHILLS…..308-629-8058

LARGE MOVING SALE….LOTS OF MISC ELECTRONICS….TV’S…1251 HAMMOND LANE APT. 1 & 3…..FRIDAY AND SATURDAY…9-6 BOTH DAYS

HB..BY LOLA

VIAERO…301 E. 3RD…763-1111…DOGS ACROSS AMERICA DAY BEGINS ON FRIDAY….COME AND HAVE A HOT DOG…CHIPS AND DRINK…$5…PROCEEDS TO PILLARS FOR THE PARK…MOMS-DADS AND GRADS PROMO…OTHER SPECIALS TOO….M-F…8-6…SAT. 9-4

FS…ANTIQUE WOOD DRESSER…3 DRAWERS ON WHEELS…$250…..BOOK SHELF…$40…….TALLER BOOK SHELF…$75……6-STEEL FENCE POSTS…$20 FOR ALL……..762-5930

FS…10″ CRAFTSMAN RADIAL ARM SAW…BRAND NEW…NEVER USED…$400….760-0684

HB…MATT–FRIDAY…HB…SISTER MICHELLE ON SATURDAY…FROM ANGELO