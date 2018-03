THURSDAY MARCH 8, 2018

LF….FEMALE…BROWN AND WHITE….CHIHUAHUA…FOR A FAMILY PET PLEASE CALL…..763-1954

HB…BENNY AT PROGRESS RAIL….FROM SISTER IN NORTH DAKOTA

LF….MEDICAL WALKING ANKLE BOOT IN A MEDIUM SIZE….CALL ANNIE…762-3450

HB…DAMEN

FS….LARGE TOTE OF EASTER DECORATIONS…LOTS OF MISC ITEMS…ALL CERAMIC….$45 FOR ALL……762-4448

FS…1985 TOYOTA MOTORHOME….FUEL INJECTED…20’…READY TO USE…..ALSO 1983 TOYOTA MOTORHOME FOR PARTS..22R MOTOR…LOTS OF GOOD PARTS….760-8372 NORTH OF HEMINGFORD

HB…BENNY…FROM SISTER IN MEXICO

GA…2-LEATHER CHAIRS AND COUCH….OUTSIDE AT 407 SNYDER PLACE….JUST SOUTH OF BNSF…COME AND TAKE THEM

LF…PERSON OR ANYONE WHO HAVE BUILDING FOR RENT FOR GARAGE SALES….PLEASE CALL 760-4344 LEAVE MSG

FS…2 TIRES…235- 45- 17…FAIR CONDITION…$50 FOR BOTH…..OLDER, ORIGINAL…NINTENDO GAME SYSTEM…MAKE OFFERS….308-765-2016

FS…HITCH AND RECEIVER…$95…..LF…ROTOTILLER…ANY CONDITION…760-0076

HB….BENNY…FROM SISTER IN TEXAS

LF…ANYONE GOING TO UPSTATE NEW YORK…THAT COULD HAUL A PALLET…APPROX. 1000 LBS……SMALL CALLER ID BOX….PLASTIC MILK CRATES……LF…2′ X 4′ FLAT SCREEN TV……763-1396

FS…NEW, NEVER USED….8’… WINDMILL HEAD….”AMERICAN WEST WINDMILL CO.” BRAND….$2100…..ALSO HAVE A 21′ STEEL TOWER….$2500 FOR BOTH CALL…..308-430-3602……308-430-1322