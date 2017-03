THURSDAY MARCH 16, 2017

THURSDAY MARCH 16…….MARCH MADNESS BEGINS!!!!!



GARAGE SALE…FRIDAY AND SAT…9-2 BOTH DAYS…504 CHEYENNE IN THE BACK …. HAVE A LOT MISC ITEMS….TOOLS…ENGINE HOIST…WIRE WELDER…2 SPOT WELDERS…SM KITCHEN TABLE AND CHAIRS…LOTS OF JEWELRY

LF…GOOD USED–WOOD STEP LADDER…4-5 FT…..760-3756

SENIOR CENTER ST PATRICKS DAY PARTY….FRIDAY…12:30 – 2:30 PM AT THE SR. CENTER….LARRY AND RACHAL WILL PLAY AND SING….ALL ARE WELCOME…REFRESHMENTS SERVED…..WEAR GREEN!!

INDOOR GARAGE SALE….119 W. 3RD….NEXT TO MASONIC TEMPLE…OPEN AFTERNOONS….1:30- 5:30 PM

GARAGE SALE….1-5 TODAY…FRIDAY 1-5…SAT 11-4…H-11 TOWER PLAZA CALL 762-3816

FS…LOTS OF MISC FOOTBALL AND HOCKEY SPORTS CARDS…$30 FOR ALL 760-9496

FS…BREAKFAST NOOK SMALL TABLE AND 2 STOOLS…$50….FOLD UP STYLE WHEEL ADULT WALKER WITH STORAGE….FOLD UP WHEEL CHAIR..$20 EACH…..760-2929……LF…SOMEONE TO APPRAISE CUT GLASS AND ANTIQUE GLASS…MISC GLASSWARE….760-2929

LF…BLUE HEELER DOG…MALE OR FEMALE….760-1182

HEARTLAND REAL ESTATE…INVESTMENT PROPERTIES AVAILABLE CALL HEARTLAND AT 762-2474

LF…FEMALE BLACK CAT TO BREED WITH THEIR MALE BLACK CAT 760-1873

HAVEN LADIES NIGHT OUT TONITE….WILL DECORATE EASTER EGGS…ALL LADIES WELCOME…7-8:30 PM…..508 BOX BUTTE

HB…KEVIN–23RD

PANHANDLE DENTAL DAYS….AGE– PRE SCHOOL TO 21…PRE SCREENING ON NOW….AT DR GILES…MAXWELL..WILCOX AND CHRISTIANSEN OFFICES CALL FOR INFO…..DENTAL DAYS JUNE 2ND AND 3RD….487-3600 EX 105 CALL FOR INFO