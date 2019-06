THURSDAY JUNE 27, 2019

GARAGE SALE…FRIDAY 10 AM TIL ?…SAT 8:30 AM TIL ?….2830 EMERSON…HOME STEREO….CAR PARTS…ETC

FS…ANTIQUE WOOD 3 DRAWER DRESSER ON WHEELS…$150…SMALL BOOK CASE…$30…..TALLER BOOK CASE…$50….6-STEEL FENCE POSTS…$20 FOR ALL…..762-5930

FS…TWIN BED WITH BOOKCASE HEADBOARD…DOUBLE MATTRESS…COMPLETE….$160 CASH…GARAGE #4 AT CROSSROADS… CALL FOR INFO….760-2348-AFTERNOON

LF…FULL TIME RANCH WORK IN THE ALLIANCE AREA…HAVE EXPIRENCE AND REFERENCES…….FS…1985 ECONOLINE…1/2 TON VAN…NEEDS MINOR WORK…RUNS GOOD…..$400…760-9927

FOUND….ROLL OF WIRE……LF…GI JOE WITH JUNGLE FATIGUES… TUX FOR A KEN DOLL AND ANOTHER MALE DOLL….LF…20 GAL AQUARIUM…760-1058

COLLECTION BASKET…SALES THE NEXT 2 WEEKS….WILL BE CLOSED JULY 4

FS…PAIR OF KIDS WATER SKI’S…48″…YELLOW…EXCELLENT SHAPE…$15…..EASY SKI TRAINER…INFLATABLE WITH LONG ROPE AND A SHORT ROPE TO HANG ON TOO….GREAT FOR LEARNING TO WATER SKI…$25…HAVE SEVERAL LIFE JACKETS…KIDS AND ADULT SIZES….CALL 760-0205….760-6412…SEE AT 1013 YELLOWSTONE

FS…OLD POP-UP TRAILER…CONVERTED INTO A UTILITY TRAILER…$100 OR WOULD TRADE FOR A GOOD LAWN MOWER….763-8968

ALLIANCE HOUSING AUTHORITY…HAVE 100+ ROLLS OF SOD….IN 2600-2700 CHEYENNE LANE…$3 PER ROLL……NEED TO LOAD YOURSELF…..760-6366….CALL DON FOR HELP….760-1058

FS…EXTERIOR STORM DOOR….35 1/4″ WIDE…WITH 2 GLASS WINDOWS WITH SCREEN…INCLUDES EVERYTHING…$15…760-1933

FS…LIKE NEW HITCH AND RECEIVER…$60…..5TH WHEEL HITCH…GOOD CONDITION….$100…..LF…PERSON WHO HAD ROTOTILLER TO GIVE AWAY….760-0076

GARAGE SALE…..FRIDAY..8-4…SAT..8-NOON…1208 TOLUCA…MULTI- FAMILYS

WILL HELP WITH TREES AND LIMBS…CALL 760-1058

FS…4-WOOD FENCE POSTS…6’….$7 FOR ALL….FS..DOUBLE SEAT FOLD OUT CAMPING CHAIR…$5…..762-3816