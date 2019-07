THURSDAY JULY 25, 2019

GARAGE SALE….804 COLORADO….TODAY…FRIDAY…SAT…8 AM – 3 PM.. ALL 3 DAYS…CLOTHES…KITCHEN ITEMS

COLLECTION BASKET…REDUCED PRICES ON LOTS OF ITEMS….FURNITURE….903 BIGHORN….THURSDAY AND SAT….9-3

YARD SALE….118 PARK KNOLL….FRIDAY AND SAT….8-2 BOTH DAYS….MULTI FAMILIES….LOTS OF SMALL APPLIANCES…KITCHEN ITEMS

LF…PART TIME WORK OF ANY KIND…..763-1954

LF…SOMEONE TO TAKE HER TO OGALLALA AND BACK….AUG. 1…WILL PAY GAS…AND $20 EACH WAY….760-2858–PENNY

FS…USED BACH TRUMPET…GREAT FOR A BAND STUDENT….$300….VERY GOOD CONDITION….760-4103

FS…OLDER POP UP STYLE CAMPER…CONVERTED INTO A UTILITY TRAILER…ASKING $50…..308-629-1332

FS…3 COFFEE POTS….2 SMALL MICROWAVES….KIRBY VAC WITH ALL ATTACHMENTS….LARGE BOTTLE OF PURPLE SHAMPOO….BOX OF MISC TOOLS….NEW BLOOD TESTING KITS…..PAINTING EASL…MAKE OFFERS……GARAGE SALE…323 SOUTH GRAND AVE…9-5 EACH DAY…..FRIDAY…SAT…SUNDAY….LF….SMALL DOG FOR A FAMILY PET….PREFER POMERIANIAN……308-360-3944

GA…3 KITTENS…NEED GOOD HOMES….2-FEMALES…1 MALE….762-3816

MAGNIFICANT BRUNCH…SATURDAY….9 TIL NOON…..AT LYCEUM….ALL LADIES WELCOME….GUEST SPEAKER….BRUNCH PROVIDED…$12 PER PERSON……760-3070–TO PRE REGISTER

GA….2 STUDENT DESKS….1-WHITE/GOLD…1-OAK FINISH….1-SMALL WHITE BOOK CASE…COME AND GET THEM….747 W 14TH

GARAGE SALE…..SATURDAY….8-5…ALLIANCE VFW….LOTS OF OLD AND NEW ITEMS….8 FAMILIES

DENVER AIR CONNECTION…TICKET WINNERS….WENDY AND MANNY CONTACT PEGGY AT DAC…458-220-8865

GARAGE SALE….FRIDAY AND SAT….8-2 BOTH DAYS…1447 BLACK HILLS….KITCHEN ITEMS…BIKES…ETC….BAKE SALE…TO BENEFIT JAMES BENZEL

FS…SINGLE BED WITH BOOKCASE HEADBOARD AND BEDDING….$125…EXCELLENT CONDITION….760-2348

LF…OLD STUMPS TO REMOVE….LF…OLD ELECTRONIC ITEMS….762-7620

GARAGE SALE….MULTI FAMILYS…..FRIDAY AND SATURDAY….8 TIL DONE BOTH DAYS….1448 PLATTE AVE….LOTS OF NEW ITEMS….STEREOS…LAMPS…ANTIQUES…BOOKS…BEDDING…BOXING GLOVES….ETC.

GARAGE SALE….CORNER OF BELMONT AND MISSISSIPPI….FRIDAY ONLY AT 9 AM TIL DONE

HB…COURTNEY

VIAERO…LIVE ON KCOW AND KAAQ….1-3 PM FRIDAY…CHRISTMAS IN JULY SPECIALS ON NOW…BUY ONE/GET ONE SPECIALS….TABLET SPECIALS…PHONE SPECIALS….HOME INTERNET….DISH TV….301 E 3RD…..763-1111….STUFF THE BUS IN PARKING LOT

FS…LIKE NEW HUMIDIFIER….$20….308-458-7519