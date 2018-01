THURSDAY JAN. 4, 2018

LF…REBOUNDER/MINI TRAMP WITH HAND BAR……FS…OLDER TREADMILL….WORKS GOOD OR WOULD TRADE…$50…762-6909 LEAVE MSG

ALLIANCE ANIMAL SHELTER…..HAS PETS AVAILABLE…FEMALE POINTER BLACK AND WHITE…VERY FRIENDLY…….HAVE A SMALL CHIHUAHUA/TERRIER CROSS MALE….VERY SMALL…..HAVE 3 CATS AVAILABLE….CONTACT APD AT 762-4955 ASK FOR TONI…READY FOR GOOD HOMES

WILL TRADE A 72 DODGE RAM FOR A 4 WD PICKUP OR SURBURBAN 308-760-2391

STILL HAVE LOTS OF FIREWOOD….COME AND CUT WHAT YOU WANT…HAVE A SPLITTER….CALL FIRST…..FS…MEDIUM/SMALL SIZE RECLINER….GOOD CONDITION…BURGANDY COLOR….NON SMOKING HOME…NO PETS….$75….487-3426

FS…BLUE CARNIVAL GLASS…CANDY DISH….SALAD DISH…IN BOXES…$15 FOR BOTH………LOST NICE DECCORATIVE BOX WITH RED LINING….IF FOUND PLEASE CALL 760-4353

LF….LID WITH LIGHT FOR A FISH TANK…….CURVED SHOWER CURTAIN ROD…APPROX. 60″……760-7772

BLOEDORN LUMBER…END OF YEAR SPECIALS……BEN MOORE PAINT SALE STARTING SOON….DIY PROJECTS

LF…CAST IRON SKILLETS THAT HELD CANDLES THAT SOLD FROM DOLLAR STORE……FS….15″ GLASS PLATTER WITH RED FLOWERS…VERY NICE…$10……762-3816

HB…BY LOLA