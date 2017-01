THURSDAY JAN. 26, 2016

THURSDAY JAN. 26, 2017

HA–60TH TO RITA AND MIKE

FS…LARGE LEATHER DR’S BAG…..SIZE 7 B LADIES AIRIAT BOOTS….WOOD DROP LEAF TABLE…EACH LEAF IS 2′ LONG ON CROME LEGS…..ANOTHER SMALLER TABLE WITH 4 CHAIRS…..760-4353

FS…BABY CAKES ELECTRIC BROWNIE MAKER..WITH 2 PANS WITH 6 SQUARES IN EACH PAN AND SPATCHULA…$10…..2-25″ BRASS LAMPS…WITH NEWER SHADES…$30 EACH…$50 FOR PAIR…..NICE TALL FLOOR LAMP…65″ TALL WITH NICE CARVED OAK MIDDLE…AND NEWER SHADE…$40…762-6640

SENIOR CENTER FRIDAY PROGRAM…CANCELLED DUE TO SLICK CONDITIONS…….REMEMBER FEB.10 VALENTINES DAY PARTY

LF…PERSON WHO WAS INTERESTED IN AVON ITEMS….STILL HAVE MISC AVON COLLECTIBLE ITEMS…..$1 EACH….ALL SHAPES AND SIZES…..PLEASE CALL 762-3709

LF…SOMEONE TO DO SNOW REMOVAL…PLEASE CALL 762-1412

HEARLAND REAL ESTATE AND APPRAISAL…CALL 762-2474…WWW.HEARTRE.COM FOR LISTINGS AND INFO