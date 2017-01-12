Panhandle Post

Thursday Game Night in the Panhandle

Thursday – High School Basketball Schedule

 

BOYS

Cody-Kilgore at Hay Springs

Paxton at Creek Valley

Torrington, WY at Mitchell

 

GIRLS

Cody-Kilgore at Hay Springs

Paxton at Creek Valley

Torrington, WY at Mitchell

 

Friday – High School Basketball Schedule

 

BOYS

Chadron at Alliance

Kimball at Bridgeport

Bayard at Hemingford

Potter-Dix at Leyton

Morrill at Minatare

Cheyenne East, WY at Scottsbluff

Ogallala at Sidney

Gering at Wheatland, WY

 

GIRLS

Chadron at Alliance

Kimball at Bridgeport

Bayard at Hemingford

Potter-Dix at Leyton

Morrill at Minatare

Cheyenne East, WY at Scottsbluff

Ogallala at Sidney

Gering at Wheatland, WY